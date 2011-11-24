Having won an official match for the first time to end a losing streak of 30 games in 17 years American Samoa, the world's joint lowest-ranked international team, now aim to achieve "something special" in Oceania's World Cup qualifying competition.

The Polynesian chain of islands who in 2001 lost 31-0 to Australia -- the heaviest defeat recorded in international soccer -- famously beat Tonga 2-1 in the first round.

They next play the Cook Islands knowing a win would put them in a strong position to emerge from their four-team group.

"This is going to be part of soccer history, just like the 31-nothing against Australia was part of history," American Samoa coach Thomas Rongen said after they beat Tonga.

"I'm so proud of the players. We've got two more games to play; maybe we have a chance to do something special here beyond this one game.

American Samoa are 204th in FIFA's world rankings, sharing bottom spot with Andorra, Montserrat, Samoa and San Marino.

