Ambitious Angolan soccer club Kabuscorp have appointed controversial Bulgarian Eduard Eranosyan as their coach, the club said on Friday.

Eranosyan is serving a four-year ban for giving his players pills containing an anabolic steroid during his spell as coach of Cypriot club APOP Kinyras in 2008.

The ban, imposed by FIFA, expires next April while the Angolan league season starts in March.

Former striker Eranosyan, who led Lokomotiv Plovdiv to their maiden Bulgarian league title in 2004, replaces Russian Viktor Bondarenko. The 51-year-old signed a one-year contract with an option for another season.

Luanda-based Kabuscorp finished fourth in the Angolan Girabola league with former World Footballer of the Year Rivaldo scoring 11 goals.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian left the club after completing his short-term contract.

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Clare Fallon)