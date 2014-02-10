BUENOS AIRES Argentina winger Maxi Rodriguez was livid with referee Mauro Vigliano after being denied a blatant penalty that could have given Newell's Old Boys victory over Boca Juniors.

Vigliano recognised his mistake after Newell's were held 0-0 in their opening match of the Argentine Final championship, second of two in the season, in Rosario on Sunday.

"You work hard and then go losing points over things like this," Maxi told reporters after he was brought down in the box by Boca defender Juan Forlin in the 32nd minute.

"We have to improve our part and others have to improve theirs," he added of Newell's poor finishing in a match they dominated and the referee's poor decision.

"The responsibility is mine. Maxi's was a pretty clear penalty," Vigliano admitted to Fox Sports after seeing replays of the action. "Neither I nor the linesman were certain and the foul remained unpunished. I got it wrong."

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, on loan at Newell's from Valencia, made a good debut against his former club.

Boca's big rivals River Plate confirmed the improved form they showed in friendlies during the summer recess in January with a 1-0 win over Gimnasia at the Monumental thanks to midfielder Leo Ponzio's 44th-minute goal.

River beat Boca twice and drew once in three friendlies they played last month in the break between the Inicial and Final championships.

Title holders San Lorenzo were upset 2-0 at Olimpo in their opening match on Friday, while Racing Club beat Colon 3-0 on Saturday with a brilliant opening goal from an overhead scissors kick by Valentin Viola.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ed Osmond)