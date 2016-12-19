Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES The Argentine merry-go-round of coaches continued as the first division went into a seven-week summer recess on Monday with Arsenal's Lucas Bernardi quitting after five matches in charge.
Former Newell's Old Boys and Monaco midfielder Bernardi, who took over from Sergio Rondina, left after Arsenal's first win of the season, 2-1 against Velez Sarsfield, the club said on their website (www.celesteyrojo.com.ar).
The 30-team championship resumes on the first weekend of February with Boca Juniors three points clear at the top on 31 from 14 matches and Arsenal bottom with eight.
More than half the clubs have seen coaches leave since the season began in August. Another to quit on Sunday was Racing Club's Ricardo Zielinski after three successive defeats.
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
DUBAI The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.