BUENOS AIRES Lucas Bernardi has become the first coach to lose his job in Argentina this season only two matches into the championship.

The former Monaco midfielder quit his first coaching role after his team Newell’s Old Boys lost 2-0 to Rosario Central in a derby game on Sunday.

“Thanks for these eight months, out of a matter of respect that’s all I have to say,” Bernardi told reporters.

Bernardi, who as aplayer helped Newell’s win the Argentine title in 2013, won five and lost eight of his 18 matches in charge.

Boca Juniors coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena also looks set to lose his job after his team took one point and failed to score in their first two matches of the season.

Arruabarrena steered Boca to the league and Copa Argentina titles three months ago.

“It’s crazy to put a coach in doubt after the two titles he gave the club. It’s too much,” said Boca striker Carlos Tevez whose form has been poor this year.

Boca, who also had poor results in pre-season friendlies, lost 1-0 at home to promoted Atletico Tucuman on Sunday.

(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)