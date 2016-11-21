Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES Rosario Central forward Teo Gutierrez sparked a brawl which led to himself and an opponent being sent off during his side's match at Boca Juniors in the Argentine league.
The Colombia forward scored in the 20th minute of Sunday's match and went to celebrate in front of Boca supporters by drawing an imaginary diagonal stripe across his shirt.
Gutierrez used to play for Boca's arch-rivals River Plate and the gesture was a clear reference his former club's white shirts with red diagonal stripe.
Furious Boca players surrounded Gutierrez, pushed and shoved him and knocked him to the ground. Rosario players then leapt to his defence, causing a brawl which lasted several minutes before Gutierrez and Boca's Ricardo Centurion were both sent off.
There was another scuffle as the pair left the pitch before Gutierrez made another provocative gesture by holding his nose.
It was a reminder of the late River playmaker and coach Angel Labruna who would walk onto the pitch at La Bombonera holding his nose during the days when the surrounding area used to be prone to flooding which caused the sewers to overflow.
Boca coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said his players should have got on with the game, which ended 1-1.
"Everyone knew that he was going to be sent off, so if we hadn't reacted like that, it would have been 11 against 10," he said. "We have to be above that sort of thing. We can't make those mistakes."
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.