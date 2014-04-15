Mauro Camoranesi of Argentina's Lanus celebrates after he scored his team's second goal against Paraguay's Olimpia during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires April 3, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Midfielder Mauro Camoranesi, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has been dropped from Racing Club's squad for criticising coach Reinaldo Merlo.

Argentine-born Camoranesi, winding down his career towards retirement at the end of this season, said Racing were too defensive and depended entirely on goalkeeper Sebastian Saja for their results.

"We officially communicate that Camoranesi was removed from the professional squad because of the public remarks he made yesterday (Monday)," Racing said on their Facebook account on Tuesday.

"From tomorrow, the player must train at the Tita Mattiussi Compound (where Racing's juniors practice)," they added, probably signalling a premature end to the 37-year-old former Juventus winger's playing career.

Racing have struggled for results, finishing one from bottom of the Inicial championship with four wins in 19 matches in the first half of the season and have won three out 13 in the current Final tournament.

Saja is Racing's joint top scorer in the Final with three goals from penalties.

"Saja is Saint Saja, he's our top scorer and star," Camoranesi, who has been rarely used by Merlo, told Argentine radio station America.

"This Racing team shows a different face every week and they're very difficult to analyse, even for those of us on the inside.

"It's a characteristic of our trainer, that's how his teams line up... The plan is to defend in the final 30 metres (of the pitch) but I have a different mentality."

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)