BUENOS AIRES Former Italy World Cup winner Mauro Camoranesi became the eighth coach to lose his job in the Argentina top flight this season when he was sacked by first division Tigre on Thursday.

The decision came after Tigre lost 2-1 at home to Huracan on Wednesday, leaving them in 12th place in Zone B of the championship with five points from seven matches.

"After a meeting with the board, Mauro Camoranesi is no longer trainer of Tigre’s first team," read a message on the club’s Twitter account.

The Argentine-born former Juventus winger cut his coaching teeth with Mexican second division side Coras de Tepic in 2014/15 before taking charge at Tigre this year.

Among the coaches who have lost their jobs in the first six weeks of the championship are Rodolfo Arruabarrena of Boca Juniors, Lucas Bernardi of Newell’s Old Boys and Pedro Troglio of Gimnasia.

The 30-team championship is divided into two zones of 15 with those finishing top of their zones meeting in the final on May 29.

