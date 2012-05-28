Boca Juniors' Juan Insaurralde (C) is embraced by teammates Franco Sosa (L) and Juan Roman Riquelme after scoring a goal against Godoy Cruz during their Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Juan Roman Riquelme set up all three goals as Boca Juniors brushed aside Godoy Cruz 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Argentine Clausura championship on Sunday.

Tigre, who are challenging for the title and fighting relegation at the same time, drew at 1-1 Atletico Rafaela and troubled San Lorenzo boosted their survival hopes by coming from two goals behind to beat Newell's Old Boys 3-2.

Riquelme set Boca on their way when he floated over a free kick which defender Juan Insaurralde met with a near post header to open the scoring after 13 minutes.

Three minutes before halftime, the mercurial playmaker got away from his marker at the far post, collected Clemente Rodriguez's long cross and laid the ball into the path of Dario Cvitanich to score into an empty net.

Pablo Mouche completed the scoring from another Riquelme pass late in the game despite the suspicion of offside.

Defending champions Boca have 32 points from 16 games with three to play in the Clausura championship, the second league tournament of the complex Argentine season.

Tigre have 29 points after Mariano Echevarria gave them a 1-1 draw at Atletico Rafaela, where Alexis Castro opened the scoring just after halftime.

However, Tigre dropped to 19th in the relegation standings, which are decided over three seasons, putting them back in the danger zone.

San Lorenzo, meanwhile, climbed to 18th, putting them in the playoff zone, with their spectacular win over Newell's Old Boys, who dropped four points behind Boca in the Clausura.

Newell's raced to a 2-0 lead in half an hour as Pablo Perez scored with a long-range effort and Fabian Munoz pounced after the hosts gave the ball away in defence.

San Lorenzo, considered one of the big five Buenos Aires clubs, were level within nine minutes of the re-start as Emmanuel Gigliotti headed in a corner and Uruguayan Carlos Bueno rifled in the equaliser.

The hosts missed a flurry of chances before Gigliotti struck again with a diving header three minutes from time.

