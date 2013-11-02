BUENOS AIRES Striker David Trezeguet struck twice in the final 16 minutes and took his career goals tally to 301 as Newell's Old Boys fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Colon on Friday.

Champions Newell's retained their three-point lead in the Argentine 'Inicial' championship standings over second-placed Arsenal, who were held 1-1 by All Boys at home in Sarandi in a torrential downpour.

Rain also affected the playing conditions in Santa Fe where lowly Colon picked up their second point in nine matches.

Colon went in front when midfielder Gabriel Graciani headed their first goal in nine matches against the run of play five minutes before halftime.

They stunned Newell's with a second goal by midfielder Sebastian Prediger in the 55th minute before Trezeguet helped change the course of the match with his first and then equalised in the 83rd-minute with a first time volley.

"It's something very important in a player's career... 301 goals as a professional is no small matter," the former France striker told broadcasters Futbol Para Todos.

Boca Juniors face San Lorenzo on Sunday with both sides looking to close in on Newell's, who are on 28 points. Boca are four points off the pace and the Saints five.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)