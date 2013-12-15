BUENOS AIRES San Lorenzo won the Argentine league title on Sunday with a 0-0 draw at Velez Sarsfield as outgoing champions Newell's Old Boys were held 2-2 in Rosario.

The Saints topped the Inicial championship with 33 points from 19 matches, two more than Velez, Newell's and Lanus.

It was San Lorenzo's 12th league title in the professional era and first since the 2007 Clausura championship.

In an exciting clash at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium, Newell's looked set to take the title race to a playoff against San Lorenzo on Wednesday before Jorge Pereyra Diaz headed Lanus's equaliser 15 minutes from time.

