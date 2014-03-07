BUENOS AIRES Substitute Nicolas Blandi scored twice in the last five minutes to give champions San Lorenzo a 2-1 home win over Rosario Central to go one point behind leaders Colon in Argentina's Final championship.

Colon, the surprise leaders from Santa Fe who are unbeaten in five matches, are top with 13 points out of a possible 18, with San Lorenzo on 12 and Estudiantes 11.

Former Boca Juniors striker Blandi equalised in the 85th minute after the Saints had fallen behind to Carlos Luna's fourth-minute goal for Central at the Nuevo Gasometro on Thursday.

Blandi struck the winner in the 89th minute after being set up with a fine piece of play by talented fellow forward Angel Correa, who turns 19 on Sunday when the Saints visit Godoy Cruz in Mendoza (2000 GMT).

"We won thanks to (Correa), what else can I say when we won because of his action," coach Edgardo Bauza told reporters, referring to the teenager who hails from Lionel Messi's home town Rosario and laid on the winner with a mazy run and low cross from the left.

"I liked San Lorenzo," Bauza said of his team. "There were some mistakes but the match was already difficult before playing it and became doubly complicated when we were losing after four minutes.

"In the second half we monopolised the game, managed the fans' anxiety and ended up with a valuable triumph."

Boca Juniors, struggling in 12th place with seven points, beat Olimpo 2-0 on Wednesday for their second win in 10 league matches dating back to the Inicial championship in the first part of the season.

RIQUELME'S RETURN

Winger Juan Sanchez Mino put Boca ahead in the 52rd minute and Juan Roman Riquelme, back after three and a half months out through injury and playing his 200th home game at La Bombonera, converted a penalty four minutes from time.

"I had a serious injury and I've come back sooner than I thought, today I helped my team and the important thing is that we won," said the 35-year-old former Argentina playmaker.

"On Sunday, we're playing at a difficult ground against a great team with great fans," he said looking ahead to the "clasico" with Racing Club at their Cilindro ground (0030 Monday).

Racing, who had been tipped to do well in the Final, are bottom of the standings with four points after losing 1-0 at Lanus.

Former Argentina left back Gabriel Heinze led the way as the four defenders scored the goals for Newell's Old Boys in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over Velez Sarsfield at the Marcelo Bielsa.

The 35-year-old Heinze, winding down his career in Rosario after playing for Paris St Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Olympique Marseille and AS Roma, headed the opener on the stroke of halftime.

Milton Casco scored the second a minute after halftime, Cristian Diaz hit the third and Victor Figueroa rounded off the scoring with a superb lob over Velez's Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa from near the halfway line.

(Additional reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)