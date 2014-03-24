San Lorenzo had high hopes for 2014 but a five-game winless streak has left them struggling to keep up with the leaders in the Argentine first division and on the brink of an early exit from the Libertadores Cup.

The latest blow was a 2-1 loss at Gimnasia at the weekend, which coach Edgardo Bauza said was down to their inability to close games out.

"We're making mistakes in the final minutes, three successive errors for their second goal lost us the match," he told reporters.

The Saints, who won the 2013/14 season's Inicial championship under former coach Juan Antonio Pizzi in December, went ahead in La Plata just after halftime but conceded twice in the final 11 minutes.

San Lorenzo are now on a run of five matches without victory in all competitions, including three in the league which has left them equal fourth, four points behind the leaders.

Their hopes of winning the Libertadores Cup also hang by a thread after last week's 1-0 defeat at Union Espanola in Chile left them bottom of Group Two, three points behind leaders Botafogo.

Espanola striker Gustavo Canales scored the Chileans' winner in the 67th minute with San Lorenzo down to 10 men. He had also scored a 83rd-minute equaliser when the teams drew 1-1 in Buenos Aires 12 days ago.

Bauza has been criticized for overly defensive tactics in contrast to Pizzi's all out attack and he has also introduced a squad rotation policy that is not bearing fruit.

San Lorenzo need to win on this week's trip to Ecuador where they face newcomers Independiente Del Valle, whom they beat 1-0 at home last month, to stay alive in their bid to win South America's top club competition for the first time.

Colon, unbeaten in eight matches, stayed top of the Final championship standings with a 1-0 win over Tigre in Santa Fe on Friday. They are two points ahead of Estudiantes, who drew 1-1 at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Racing Club coach Reinaldo Merlo was thrilled when his side ended a run of seven games without a win (six defeats and a draw) with a 2-0 home victory over Belgrano on Saturday.

Merlo had almost resigned a week earlier after Racing's 2-0 defeat at Newell's Old Boys but, with seven points from nine matches, they have climbed off the foot of the standings.

River Plate will go into next weekend's "superclasico" against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera boosted by a 2-0 home win over Lanus.

Boca were held to a second successive draw, 0-0 at Quilmes in a match played behind closed doors after the home side were punished for crowd trouble at their previous home game.

"We need to be sharper close to the penalty area," Boca captain Juan Roman Riquelme told reporters.

"It's a nice match (against River), we´ll try to enjoy it, our stadium will be packed in our favour, let's hope to take advantage and take three points."

(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)