BUENOS AIRES San Lorenzo, seeded to meet Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final next month, ended a four-match winless run with a 2-0 home victory over Boca Juniors at the Nuevo Gasometro.

The South American champions have been in poor form in the league with Sunday's match only their fifth win in 14 league matches in the build-up to the Dec. 10-20 tournament in Morocco.

Boca, however, presented the perfect opponents for a revival as the only team with a minus head-to-head record against San Lorenzo, who imposed their 'paternity', in local parlance, over them. The Saints have now won 72 and lost 62 in 183 derbies.

True to another of their nicknames, El Ciclon (cyclone) blew Boca aside with a performance that recalled their better matches in winning the Libertadores Cup earlier in the year.

"We owed ourselves a performance like that," said delighted coach Edgardo Bauza.

"The most important thing was the players' attitude," he told reporters. "Especially good, apart from the result, was keeping a clean sheet. The team resolved things defensively pretty well."

Midfielder Gonzalo Veron had a fine game, laying on the opening goal for Uruguayan striker Martin Cauteruccio with a precise through ball in the 52nd minute and scoring the second himself five minutes later.

Bauza is looking to take a team to the Club World Cup final for the second time having reached that stage with LDU Quito of Ecuador before losing the final to Manchester United in 2008.

San Lorenzo make their bow in the Dec. 17 semi-final in Marrakesh against the winners of a quarter-final that will feature African champions ES Setif of Algeria and either host team Mohgreb Tetouan or Auckland City.

Championship leaders River Plate's home match against Estudiantes was postponed due to torrential rain.

