BUENOS AIRES San Lorenzo’s 3-1 derby win over Huracan was marred by the death of a fan who fell 50 metres from the back of a stand at the Nuevo Gasometro on Sunday.

The young fan fell onto another supporter who was leaving the ground a few minutes before the final whistle, the sports daily Ole reported.

“We are very upset. A fan lost his life and another is in grave condition. We can’t celebrate as we would like,” San Lorenzo coach Edgardo Bauza told the post-match media conference.

The incident occurred despite the stadium announcer asking fans to get down from dangerous positions in the ground, a regular request at Argentine matches that supporters often fail to heed.

San Lorenzo’s rivalry with Huracan is one of the biggest “clasicos” of Argentine football. It was played for the first time in four years after Huracan’s promotion back to the first division in December.

The Saints conceded a goal to Patricio Toranzo after 15 minutes before equalising on the half-hour mark through man-of-the-match Leandro Romagnoli.

Central defender Matias Caruzzo put San Lorenzo ahead at a corner on the stroke of halftime and striker Mauro Matos secured the points with a penalty in the 63rd minute after playmaker Romagnoli was brought down.

The win lifted the South American champions into second place in the standings on 12 points from five matches, one point behind Boca Juniors, who beat Defensa y Justicia 2-1 at La Bombonera on Saturday.

Striker Daniel Osvaldo headed Boca’s winner with his first goal in the Argentine first division and fourth in four matches including the Libertadores Cup.

Estudiantes would have joined San Lorenzo on 12 points with a win at Argentinos Juniors but were pegged back in a 2-2 draw after going two goals up.

The side from La Plata were a man short for the last 35 minutes after midfielder Israel Damonte was sent off for two bookings in the space of three minutes.

Argentinos then had left back Ezequiel Garre, who had scored a brilliant 79th-minute equaliser, dismissed in stoppage time.

Rosario Central, the only team to have taken maximum points from their four matches so far, will reclaim the lead if they beat Temperley at home on Monday.

