Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES Referee German Delfino has controversially overturned his own penalty and red card decision in an Argentine championship match at Velez Sarsfield and admitted his performance was "messy".
Delfino awarded a penalty to Velez and sent off Arsenal defender Dany Rosero Valencia for handball, much to his own and team mates' anger, in Saturday's match at El Fortin.
As the penalty was about to be taken, however, Delfino was told over his intercom that the handball was by Velez striker Mariano Pavone and proceeded to overturn his decision and call Colombian Valencia back onto the field, sparking a furious reaction from the Velez players.
Velez wanted to know how Delfino had learnt of his mistake as it appeared to have been on the instigation of the Arsenal bench after they saw television replays, which are inadmissible.
"I saw one thing and changed the decision because of a collaborator, we are a team but I'm unhappy," Delfino said referring to one of the other match officials.
"The procedure was horrible, that mustn't happen to me again. It's messy and I take full responsibility," he told broadcasters Futbol Para Todos.
"Doubts cause confusion...I hope I did the right thing."
The score was 1-1 at the time and Velez still went on to win 2-1 with a legitimate penalty in the 81st-minute penalty converted by striker Milton Caraglio.
The victory ended a run of three defeats for Velez, who have 11 points from eight matches, seven points behind leaders San Lorenzo, who play at River Plate on Sunday, and Rosario Central, held 3-3 at Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
LONDON Alastair Cook is confident his relationship with newly appointed test captain Joe Root will be "absolutely fine" and the former England skipper has assured his successor he will get all the support he needs in the role.