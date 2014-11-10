BUENOS AIRES Referee Andres Merlos, whose controversial decisions allowed Lanus to beat Arsenal 3-2 on Friday with a winner nine minutes into added time, has been suspended indefinitely.

"Referee Andres Merlos was suspended for an indeterminate time," the Argentine FA said in a one-line statement on its website (www.afa.org.ar) on Monday.

Lanus's victory allowed them to close the gap behind River Plate to two points in second place in the Argentine first division standings after the leaders were held 1-1 at Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

River, nevertheless, extended their record unbeaten run to 31 matches. They have 32 points to Lanus's 30 after 14 matches, with Racing Club, who beat Banfield 1-0, third on 29 having played one more game.

At Lanus on Friday, the home side were 2-1 down after 90 minutes when referee Merlos added five minutes of stoppage time, during which they equalised.

Merlos then allowed play to continue for another four minutes, with the Arsenal bench clamouring for the match to end, and made controversial decisions in both penalty areas.

Arsenal had a good chance disallowed for offside, which video replays suggested was wrongly flagged, and Lanus scored the winner in the ninth minute of added time through Lautaro Acosta despite Silvio Romero's handball in the build-up.

Merlos was surrounded by angry Arsenal players and coach Martin Palermo, and needed a police escort off the pitch.

Arsenal club president Julio Grondona, son of the late AFA chief of the same name, said on Monday he would raise a complaint before the game's governing body because Merlos had failed to restart the match after the last goal.

'LEGAL PRESENTATION'

"We'll make a legal presentation because after the third (Lanus) goal there wasn't a kickoff in the centre (circle)," Grondona told local radio station America.

"There is a precedent in a match between Huracan Corrientes and River (in 1996) ... when the disciplinary tribunal modified the result. FIFA's rules say I'm right."

At El Fortin on Sunday, striker Milton Caraglio put Velez ahead in the 18th minute when he beat defender Gabriel Mercado to a cross to score with a sharp header.

Mercado made amends 20 minutes later with the equaliser and he also blocked a shot from striker Lucas Pratto on the line in the second half.

"We felt the fatigue of Thursday's match," said River coach Marcelo Gallardo, referring to his side's 3-2 second-leg win over Estudiantes that put them into the semi-finals of the regional Copa Sudamericana 5-3 on aggregate.

"The good thing is that we didn't lose. We lacked some freshness but we got an intelligent point ... All teams want to beat us, they raise their potential (given) the importance of playing against the championship leaders who have not lost."

Gallardo's River are unbeaten in 23 matches in all competitions this season, the former midfielder's first in charge, and 31 including eight at the end of last season when they won the title under Ramon Diaz.

