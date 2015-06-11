BUENOS AIRES A wave of young coaches with European experience taking charge of Argentine top flights clubs is gaining momentum with Lucas Bernardi’s appointment at Newell’s Old Boys and Gabriel Heinze in talks with Godoy Cruz.

Bernardi, who played for Monaco from 2001-08 before returning home to Rosario and helping Newell’s win their sixth league title in 2013, will be cutting his coaching teeth from next week at the age of 37.

“The captain of our last champion team will take charge formally after being presented at a press conference next Tuesday,” the club said on their website (www.newellsoldboys.com.ar).

Newell’s sacked Americo Gallego, one of the older generation of coaches, last week with Bernardi set to make his debut at home to Racing Club on the weekend of July 12-13 after the mid-season recess for the Copa America.

Also in line for a coaching debut is Bernardi’s former Newell’s and Argentina team mate Heinze, whose clubs during his 15 years as a player in Europe included Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid and who could take charge at Godoy Cruz.

“If all goes well, Heinze will be the coach,” club president Jose Manzur was quoted as saying by La Nacion.

Giants River Plate and Boca Juniors have benefited from the appointment last year of coaches Marcelo Gallardo and Rodolfo Arruabarrena, both 39, in the last year.

Mauricio Pellegrino, a more experienced member of the new wave, has joined Independiente after two years in charge of Estudiantes.

“I’ve come to a sleeping giant who, owing to circumstances we all know, have suffered,” the 43-year-old told reporters at his unveiling on Wednesday.

Independiente, one of Argentina’s “Big Five” clubs with a record seven South American Libertadores Cup titles, came back from their first ever relegation last year and struggled to find their feet in the top flight under Jorge Almiron, who was sacked two weeks ago.

Pellegrino, former assistant to Rafa Benitez at Liverpool and Inter Milan and head coach at Valencia in 2012-13, will begin work next week preparing for a first match in charge at home to Olimpo.

Independiente won the Copa Sudamericana, second in importance to the Libertadores, in 2010 but they have failed to win the league title since 2002.

Independiente and Godoy Cruz are in the bottom half of the standings, 12 and 15 points respectively behind leaders San Lorenzo. Newell’s are nine points adrift.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar)