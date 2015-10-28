Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
ASUNCION Young Argentine forward Brian Fernandez has been banned for two years, the second year suspended, for doping at a Libertadores Cup match, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.
The 21-year-old Racing Club player tested positive for cocaine after a group stage match against Wanderers of Uruguay in South America’s top club competition, it said in a statement on its website (www.conmebol.com).
Fernandez was provisionally suspended in July until confirmation of the sanction on Tuesday, which allows him to resume playing in July 2016, provided he has monthly doping checks for another year afterwards, the Paraguay-based CONMEBOL said.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Rex Gowar,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.