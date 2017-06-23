BUENOS AIRES Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goalscorers in this year's Argentine first division, is to join Zenit St Petersburg, his club River Plate said on Friday.

The Russian side are to pay the 15 million-Euro (13.20 million pounds) release clause to secure the services of a 21-year Argentine striker who grabbed 17 goals this season, two behind the league's top goalscorer Dario Benedetto.

"I spoke with Driussi and he told me he had been invited to go (to Zenit), that it's a done deal," River coach Marcelo Gallardo said.

"It's an important chance for his career and a good offer from an economic point of view. It's an offer that the club can’t turn down."

