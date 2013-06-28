Newell's Old Boys' head coach Gerardo Martino gestures during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine champions Newell's Old Boys face Velez Sarsfield on Saturday in a grand final (10.00 p.m. British time) that coach Gerardo Martino believes is a waste of time for his team.

Newell's meet Velez on neutral ground in Mendoza in the final between the winners of the 2012/13 season's two championships, "Final" and "Inicial".

This final to determine the season's grand champion, however, does not override the titles already won by the two teams, meaning one will hold two league crowns simultaneously.

"It doesn't seem logical to me that this final should be held, it doesn't make much sense, the motivation (of the two teams) is very different," Martino said on Thursday.

"We'll put out our best team... we'll try to win it, but above all for economic reasons," he said referring to the 1.8 million Argentine pesos ($335,000) prize for the winners.

"The most motivating factor for me, qualifying to play the (2014) Libertadores Cup, is something we've already achieved (as Final championship winners).

"Velez are fully focused on this match... If they win they get a very valuable prize, getting into the Cup, which is a big difference in relation to us."

Velez's victory in the Inicial championship gave them a ticket to this year's Libertadores, South America's elite club tournament, in which they lost to Newell's in the round of 16.

Newell's are still involved in this year's Libertadores having reached the semi-finals with the first leg away to Brazil's Atletico Mineiro next Thursday.

"It's not a comfortable situation having to play for a title so close to the semi-finals of the Libertadores Cup, Newell's big objective," said Martino.

"I think those who organise (things) should put themselves in the skin of those who play," added Martino, who is a critic of the way the league is organised in Argentina and would like a return to one season-long championship.

The last time there was a grand final, Clausura winners Newell's were crowned sole champions of the 1990/91 season after beating Apertura winners Boca Juniors. Since then there have been two champions per season in the so-called "short championships" and no final between the two.

