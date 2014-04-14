Argentina's Fernando Gago (C) challenges Romania's Alexandru Bourceanu (L) and Cristian Tanase during their international friendly soccer match at the National Arena in Bucharest March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUENOS AIRES Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago could miss the World Cup after his club Boca Juniors said on Monday that he would need up to 60 days to recover from a knee injury.

A scan revealed ligament damage after Gago suffered a hard knock during Boca's 0-0 draw at Colon in Santa Fe in an Argentine first division match on Sunday.

"The midfielder suffered a grade two sprain in his left knee, with partial lesion of the collateral medial ligament," Boca said on their official website (www.bocajuniors.com.ar).

Club doctors recommended the knee be immobilised for a fortnight and that Gago, who will miss the rest of the Argentine season which ends in mid-May, should then begin rehabilitation.

Argentina play Bosnia-Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro in their opening Group F match on June 15. They also face Iran and Nigeria in the group.

(This story was refiled to fix headline)

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)