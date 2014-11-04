Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) pulls up with an injury as he challenges Yaya Toure during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BUENOS AIRES Newcastle United and Argentina winger Jonas Gutierrez has been give the all clear by doctors after a successful fight against testicular cancer.

"I got the all clear. Thank you very much to all those who stood by me in this moment," the 31-year-old nicknamed Galgo (greyhound) said in a Twitter message (@elgalgojonas).

Instantly recognisable playing for Newcastle and Argentina at the 2010 World Cup finals with long hair and a beard, Gutierrez made his most recent public appearance running the Buenos Aires Marathon several weeks ago totally bald after chemotherapy.

Gutierrez, whose fight against cancer lasted 18 months, ran the marathon in support of cancer research.

A tumour was discovered in one of his testicles in May 2013 following a knock playing against Arsenal and he went back to Argentina for treatment and had surgery in October last year.

On his return to England midway through last season, Newcastle loaned him to Norwich City in the second tier Championship but he returned to Argentina again this year to undergo chemotherapy.

Gutierrez began his career with Velez Sarsfield and helped them win the Argentine Clausura league championship in 2005.

He then had three seasons at Real Mallorca before joining Newcastle in 2008.

