BUENOS AIRES Argentina's Huracan have recovered from near tragedy when their bus overturned on a mountain road in Venezuela last month to notch a five-match winning streak with a 2-0 home victory over Aldosivi on Saturday.

Huracan have been catching up with first division matches postponed in the aftermath of the Feb. 10 crash in which some leading players suffered injuries.

"We feel much stronger after the accident, we experienced something bad, a spiritually hard blow, and we've come through with a lot of valour and being united," Huracan's leading scorer Ramon Avila told reporters.

"We didn't want to be seen as victims and look like we wouldn't be able to move our legs," midfielder Daniel Montenegro added.

Huracan, with 16 points from seven matches, are unbeaten in six since resuming league action with a 1-1 draw against derby rivals San Lorenzo.

If they win at Argentinos Juniors on Monday they will catch up with Lanus at the top of Zone B.

The Argentine championship is played by 30 teams divided into two zones with the winners meeting in the final on May 29.

Defender Martin Nervo came back from a cut on his hip on Saturday but injured midfielder Patricio Toranzo and striker Diego Mendoza are unlikely to play again until the 2016/17 season.

The brakes failed on the bus taking the Huracan squad and coaching staff to the airport after a Copa Libertadores match in Caracas and only the driver's quick thinking in steering into a slip road where it fell on its side averted a tragedy.

