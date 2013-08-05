Rosario Central celebrated their return to the Argentine top flight after three seasons away by beating Quilmes 2-0 with a double from striker Carlos Luna as the new season got under way.

Luna opened the scoring three minutes before halftime in Sunday's late match after he took a long ball on his chest, slipped past a defender and fired low into the far corner.

The 31-year-old, making his debut for the 10th club of his career, headed the second late in the second half despite being surrounded by Quilmes defenders.

Rosario, one of the country's biggest provincial clubs and four-times Argentine champions, were relegated at the end of the 2009-10 season.

In other league matches, Santiago Silva scored twice on his debut for Lanus, his 14th club, to give them a 3-0 win over a lethargic Belgrano.

Silva's career has taken him to four clubs in his native Uruguay, six in Argentina, as well teams in Brazil, Germany, Portugal and Italy, including Fiorentina.

Carlos Iquierdoz completed the scoring for Lanus, who were third in the previous championship.

River Plate slumped to a 1-0 defeat at promoted Gimnasia-La Plata, where Lucas Licht scored from a 74th minute penalty.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)