BUENOS AIRES A player collapsed on the pitch and died in hospital shortly afterwards in an Argentine fourth division match, his club Deportivo Laferrere said.

Forward Hector Sanabria, 28, collapsed during the first half of Tuesday's game against General Lamadrid in the Primera C, one of the two leagues that make up the fourth tier of Argentine football.

Sanabria was taken to hospital and the match was called off. The news of his death was announced by the club shortly afterwards on their website (www.deportivolaferrere.com).

"He had no history of heart trouble," coach Eduardo Caceres told Radio La Red. "We did all the exams and medical controls.

"You see these things happen from a distance but never think they can happen to you."

