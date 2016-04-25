BUENOS AIRES Boca Juniors hung on for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals River Plate on Sunday after playing Argentina's "Superclasico" with 10 men for almost 75 minutes at La Bombonera.

In a typically tense clash between the Argentine giants, played against a backdrop of non-stop chanting and drum beating, Boca were reduced to 10 men after 13 minutes when Pablo Perez was sent off for kicking River defender Eder Alvarez Balanta.

Balanta had incensed Boca by charging into their goalkeeper Agustin Orion while chasing down a through ball into the box, earning a booking in the process.

Boca also lost playmaker Fernando Gago near the end of the first half when he twisted his ankle and had to be replaced by Marcelo Meli.

River held the initiative for most of the match, reducing the home side to a counter-attacking role.

Carlos Tevez came closest to scoring for Boca midway through the second half when his low shot was turned aside for a corner by Marcelo Barovero at the near post.

“We made up for a man less by running,” Tevez told reporters. “These derbies are hard, very difficult and the more so when you have to play with a man short.”

River thought they had made the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when substitute striker Ivan Alonso beat Orion with a low shot but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Orion had to make a diving save from a free kick taken by River playmaker Andres D’Alessandro and Barovero saved from Boca striker Cristian Pavon in the only chances on target in the first half.

It was the second goalless draw between the two in the league championship, which neither have a chance of winning. They could clash again in the Copa Libertadores.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)