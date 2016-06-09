BUENOS AIRES Argentina's government has suspended bidding for national and international television rights to professional football games as the country's football association AFA weathers judicial scrutiny over broadcast revenue.

Last week a judge ordered a lawyer and an accountant be installed at the AFA for three months to look at alleged irregularities in its management of match broadcasting funds.

Board members opposed to the order had threatened to withdraw the country's national team from the Copa America cup currently taking place in the United States. The judge also suspended the AFA presidential election set for this month.

"We don't have the institutional conditions to go forward with the tender process," Fernando De Andreis, the general secretary of the presidency and head of the Futbol Para Todos (Football for Everyone) programme said.

"The current bidding has been organised based on a tournament schedule that is today in doubt and which would be obsolete should there be modifications," he added.

De Andreis said the government would continue the current policy of allowing free transmission by television channels through 2019.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Toni Reinhold)