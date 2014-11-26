BUENOS AIRES The coach of Argentine team Tristan Suarez has successfully copied Dutchman Louis Van Gaal’s World Cup ploy by substituting his goalkeeper at the last minute for a shootout win over Deportivo Moron.

The Primera B (third tier) quarter-final was about to end 0-0 when Ricardo Caruso Lombardi sent on Dario Capogrosso who saved Moron's first three penalties in the 3-0 win on penalties.

Van Gaal, now Manchester United manager, was in charge of the Netherlands at this year's World Cup in Brazil where he sent on Tim Krul for first choice keeper Jasper Cillesen in the closing seconds of their quarter-final against Costa Rica.

Krul saved two penalties to send the Dutch into a semi-final against Argentina with a 4-3 shootout win following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

