BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona is to be a part-time consultant for an Argentine fifth-tier team during visits home to Buenos Aires from his job as a sports ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, local media reported.

The former Argentina captain and coach will use his motivational powers at Deportivo Riestra of the amateur Primera D championship.

On a visit to team training this week, the 52-year-old signed a shirt with the message "Hang on in there Riestra, damn it" and told the squad in typical loudmouth style: "Stop messing about and win promotion."

