Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
BUENOS AIRES Former Barcelona and Argentina defender Gabriel Milito has quit as coach of Independiente after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Banfield in the Argentine first division.
Milito, who took charge in May and as a centre back helped Independiente win their last league title in 2002, is the 15th coach to leave a club in Argentina's 30-team championship since the beginning of the season in August.
“I gave of my best but it didn’t work out. I think this is the time to step aside,” the 36-year-old, younger brother of former Inter Milan and Racing Club striker Diego Milito, told reporters.
Independiente were jeered and whistled off the Estadio Libertadores de America pitch by fans angered by insipid performances in a poor recent run which had delivered two wins in their last seven matches.
They go into the summer break with 22 points from 14 matches, including six wins.
Independiente, who lifted the last of their record seven crowns in the elite South American Copa Libertadores 32 years ago, last won a title in the second-string Copa Sudamericana in 2010.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.