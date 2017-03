Uruguay's Alvaro Pereira reacts during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game againsy Colombia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO Uruguayan defender Alvaro Pereira has left Sao Paulo to join Argentine club Estudiantes, the Brazilian side said on Thursday.

Pereira, 29, had been at Sao Paulo on loan from Inter Milan.

The former Porto left back said he was moving to Argentina for undisclosed "personal reasons".

