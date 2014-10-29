BUENOS AIRES Imagine Lionel Messi, or even Colombia striker Teofilo “Teo” Gutierrez turning up on your doorstep to deliver the club shirt or football with the team’s colours that you had bought online.

Well, that is what Teo and other players with Argentine champions River Plate did, taking fans totally by surprise, on day one of deliveries from the club’s new “River Store” e-commerce venture inaugurated this week.

River posted a video on their website (www.cariverplate.com.ar) of Teo, former Argentina midfielder Leonardo Ponzio and striker Fernando Cavenaghi making the deliveries from a van.

They were given an emotional reception from the surprised fans at each stop, including embraces followed by the chance to do some ball juggling with their heroes outside their front doors and getting some of their purchases autographed.

