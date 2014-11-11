Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
BUENOS AIRES South American champions San Lorenzo, with the Club World Cup looming ever closer, have suffered another blow in the Argentine league with a 3-1 defeat at Newell’s Old Boys.
Newell's Argentina winger Maxi Rodriguez scored twice and laid on the other goal for striker Ignacio Scocco at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario on Monday for their first win in five matches.
San Lorenzo, seeded to meet Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Dec. 20, have won only one of their last seven matches, including a 2-0 friendly defeat by AC Milan at the San Siro last week watched by Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.
“Today (Monday) we played badly, especially in the second half. We ended up deserving to lose although the first two goals came from our mistakes,” Saints coach Edgardo Bauza told reporters.
“When this team have no finishing they lose their shape and become vulnerable… This just confirms a problem we’ve been having,” added Bauza, who steered San Lorenzo to their first Libertadores Cup title in August.
If San Lorenzo are to reach the Club World Cup final, they must beat the winners of the quarter-final between African champions ES Setif of Algeria and either host team Mohgreb Tetouan or Auckland City.
(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.