BUENOS AIRES Striker Sergio Aguero is missing from an all foreign-based squad coach Alejandro Sabella named on Tuesday for Argentina's friendly against Italy in Rome next month.

Aguero, who is nursing an injury, will miss the August 14 match at the Olimpico in honour of Pope Francis who will receive the two squads at the Vatican on the eve of the match.

Leaving out midfielders Fernando Gago of Boca Juniors, who has a muscle strain, and Walter Montillo of Santos has opened the door for Inter Milan midfielder Ricky Alvarez.

The only player in the squad who does not play in Europe is defender Jose Basanta of Mexico's Monterrey.

Rubin Kazan fullback Cristian Ansaldi is recalled as cover for Sporting's Marcos Rojo who has been included despite being an injury doubt.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Mariano Andujar (Catania), Oscar Ustari (Almeria)

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Hugo Campagnaro (Napoli), Ezequiel Garay (Benfica), Federico Fernandez (Getafe), Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United), Jose Basanta (Monterrey), Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Rubin Kazan)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Ever Banega (Valencia), Augusto Fernandez, (Celta Vigo), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid), Erik Lamela (AS Roma), Ricky Alvarez (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan)

