Argentina's players Lionel Messi (L) and Fernando Gago attend a training session at the team's training center in Belo Horizonte city, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's World Cup midfielder Fernando Gago, of Boca Juniors, and River Plate left back Leonel Vangioni have been added to the Asian tour squad, the Argentine FA said on Tuesday.

Lanus goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin is the third home-based player included by coach Gerardo Martino in a 22-man party for friendlies against Brazil in Beijing on Oct. 11 and Hong Kong three days later.

Martino's foreign-based players, named last week, include Paris St Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, who last played for Argentina under World Cup coach Alejandro Sabella in November 2011.

Sunderland centre back Santiago Vergini and keeper Nahuel Guzman, of Mexico’s UANL Tigres, who were in the Newell’s Old Boys side that Martino steered to the Argentine league title 15 months ago, earn their first call-up, along with Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra.

Missing are injured World Cup finalists Ezequiel Garay, of Zenit St Petersburg, and Paris St Germain winger Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Nahuel Guzman (UANL Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (Lanus)

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Santiago Vergini (Sunderland), Federico Fernandez (Swansea), Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia), Leonel Vangioni (River Plate)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Manchester United), Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur), Enzo Perez, Nicolas Gaitan (both Benfica)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London, Editing by Neville Dalton)