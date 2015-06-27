BUENOS AIRES Argentina forward Carlos Tevez is to leave Juventus after two seasons in which he has revived his career and will rejoin Boca Juniors, the club where he started out and remains a cult figure.

The 31-year-old will cut short his three-year contract with Juventus despite an outstanding last season in which he helped them win Serie A and the Coppa Italia and reach the Champions League final, scoring 29 goals in all competitions.

Boca Juniors announced the move on their website while Tevez was playing for Argentina in their Copa America quarter-final against Colombia on Friday night.

Tevez converted the winning penalty as Argentina won 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw.

Although South American players commonly return home to play out their careers, Tevez's move is unusual in that he is returning at the peak of his form rather than waiting until his mid-30s.

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici said Juventus and Boca had agreed terms and would finalise the transfer "in the next few hours."

"It's a happy and very satisfying day," Angelici said in a statement.

"The return of Carlos Tevez, at an extraordinary moment in his career, is fantastic news for all the members and fans of Boca, and also for Argentine football."

"Carlos's presence will give the squad added quality. Between us, the directors, coaching staff, players and fans, we will build the sporting success that Boca deserves."

Tevez spent three years at Boca from 2001 and 2004, and went on to play for Corinthians, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Tevez arrived at Juventus with a reputation as a troublemaker who had fallen out of favour both at his former club Manchester City and with Argentina.

But two years in Turin turned Tevez back into what he was earlier in his career, a forward whose speed, quick thinking and instinct for goal made him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

When Tevez joined Juventus, he was worn out after four eventful seasons at City where he infamously refused to warm up during a Champions League match at Bayern Munich.

He was also shunned by then Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, who never once selected him during three years in charge amid speculation that he was considered too much of a disruptive influence.

After missing the 2014 World Cup, Tevez has since been recalled by Sabella's successor Gerardo Martino.

