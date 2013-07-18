Juan Sebastian Veron of Estudiantes de la Plata of Argentina arrives at a ceremony at the headquarters of the South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Juan Sebastian Veron has come out of retirement to play another season at Estudiantes with his wages going to the La Plata club's juniors.

Veron, who is the club's technical secretary and was sporting director last season, signed a new player's contract until next June on Thursday and will play for them in the 2013-14 Argentine first division league season.

"I don't think I'm in the form of that time (in 2009) when we won the Libertadores Cup, but I'm just as motivated because I love playing football," the 38-year-old playmaker told Radio Del Plata earlier this week.

The former Lazio and Manchester United midfielder, who had been plagued by back and ankle problems, retired a year ago after which the team suffered a slump in form.

Veron kept fit playing for a team that won the La Plata amateur league, while Estudiantes finished 14th in the 'Final' championship, second of two in the season, last month.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Alan Baldwin)