Eradicating football violence in Argentina will be much harder than it was to get rid of hooligans in England, according to FA official Chris Whalley.

Argentina suffers from football-related violence from the barrabravas, members of hooligan gangs who have taken a grip on the domestic game through an association with club directors and politicians.

There was no political element with the thugs who wrought havoc in the 1980s, giving English football a bad reputation before the government helped to slowly remove them from the game.

"If there is support for the violent there's no solution," said Whalley, the English FA's senior manager for stadium safety and security.

"In my country the hooligans were anti-system, they didn't have relations with the clubs or the state, they were not involved in any businesses," he told the Argentine sports daily Ole.

"Here the degree of connivance looks serious, (barrabravas) are part of the system. The only way to finish them is to change the system," said Whalley.

"That can only be done with political will and the combined work of all. If they're not prepared to do so (it) won't get resolved."

The barrabravas control a big part of football business, running ticket touting and car parking and food stalls in the vicinity of stadiums.

They also obtain free tickets and transfers to away grounds from clubs, often by means of threats to directors and players.

Away fans have been banned in the first division since the beginning of the season in August in an attempt to curb violence but 2013 ended with a record 15 football-related deaths in a single year.

Whalley said it was unbelievable that more than a hundred recognised barrabravas travelled free to the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 thanks to an agreement between the government and the domestic FA as a group called United Argentine Supporters.

"That's hard to understand, the key to end the violence is the opposite, expel the vandals from stadiums," he added.

Whalley said this was done successfully in England through hard work because clubs, law-abiding fans, the police and the government all wanted them out.

