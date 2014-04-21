BUENOS AIRES The burnt out hulk of several cars, some still in flames, bore testimony on Monday to the continuing violence by fans that mars football in Argentina, particularly when teams face relegation.

Fans of Dock Sud, who were losing 1-0 to Deportivo Laferrere in the Primera C (fourth tier) championship, rioted near the end of their match setting cars alight and fighting with police, who responded with rubber bullets and tear gas.

The referee abandoned the match, the second such decision in four days after Friday's rioting by fans of San Carlos, who were losing 2-0 at home to Boca Unidos and doomed to relegation from the second tier Primera B Nacional.

The Argentine Football Association is expected to uphold the result of the match at San Carlos which would seal their relegation.

Police chief Fabian Perroni told TN television that no arrests had been made at Dock Sud, a club from the port district of the same name on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Away fans are banned in Argentina in a government measure aimed at curbing fan violence, though it appears to be having little effect.

