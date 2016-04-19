River Plate's players (in red) try to take cover as they leave after their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Boca Juniors was suspended in Buenos Aires early May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A banner with the letter B (referring to the second division) hangs from a drone over River Plate players during their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES The colour and passion that draw tourists to Argentine football's "Superclasico" derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate have a dark side in the violent stranglehold that mafia-style gangs have over the national sport.

President Mauricio Macri's administration, in office for four months, will send a bill to congress on Wednesday that it hopes will rid the game of the "barras bravas", some of them violent criminals.

The new sports law will target not only those criminals directly involved in violence and financial extortion but also suspected cosy ties between the gangs and some public officials.

"I have (prepared) an extremely tough bill because I believe there is connivance (on the part of officials)," Security minister Patricia Bullrich told reporters recently of her bill. "I'm not stopping at barras being illegal associations, rather that there should be punishments for political directors, public officials and club board members who finance and encourage the barras.

"We want to focus on the situation outside the grounds. It's an all-encompassing law that modernises and hardens the punishments for barras and accomplices," she said. Unlike the hooligans banished from English football late last century, the "barras bravas" (wild gangs) are in the game for money and enjoy links to club directors and politicians, making it much harder to eradicate them. Club directors give them benefits out of fear, politicians use them as enforcers and the "barras bravas" enjoy impunity.

The "barras" live off the perks in football such as touting after being given tickets free by the clubs and running the lucrative sale of souvenirs and food at street stalls. They also control parking in streets close to the grounds. Police turn a blind eye and fans pay the going rate because the alternative is damage to their cars.

GROWING VIOLENCE

As the business has grown so has the violence, the big battles pit rival factions of the same teams’ "barras" in turf wars and some hooligans have been convicted of murder.

In one infamous case involving top club River Plate, brothers Alan and William Schlenker plotted the murder in 2011 of Gonzalo Acro who had emerged as a serious rival for control of the River "barra". A sports non-governmental organisation called 'Salvemos al Futbol' (let's save football) lists 310 deaths in the Argentine game since 1922, 88 of them in the last decade, on its website (www.salvemosalfutbol.org).

Successive governments have tried to get clubs to ban the "barras" from matches and to stop giving them free tickets to enter the grounds. In the latest incident, police fought a running battle last month at a second-tier Primera B Nacional match in the Buenos Aires suburb of Escalada with the Talleres "barra" who had been turned away because they had no tickets.

The hooligans threw stones at riot police, wounding five officers, and set fire to a patrol car. Police replied with tear gas and rubber bullets. There is currently a ban on visiting fans which has gone some way to reducing violent incidents, though it does not tackle the root of the problem.

