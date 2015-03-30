Armenia coach Bernard Challandes has stepped down in the wake of a 2-1 Euro 2016 qualifying defeat by Albania on Sunday, leaving the country without a win after four games.

"It is written in my contract that we need to get a certain number of points to qualify from the group and in the worst case scenario, I should tender my resignation," Challandes told the Armenian Football Federation's website on Monday.

"I think it is fairly obvious to everyone at the moment, why I stepped down."

The Swiss took over as Armenia head coach in February last year. Armenia are bottom of Group I on one point.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy in Moscow; editing by Justin Palmer)