MOSCOW Armenia head coach Varuzhan Sukiasyan has resigned from his position following a woeful start to their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign, according to the country's football federation (FFA).

"Varuzhan Sukiasyan has informed the FFA's press service about his resignation as head coach of the national team," a statement on the organisation's website (www.ffa.am) read.

The 60-year-old Sukiasyan took over in December and his second spell in charge of the side lasted just seven matches. He previously coached the side for 17 fixtures from 2000-01.

Armenia have lost all three of their qualification matches for the next World Cup in Russia and are bottom of Group E.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by John O'Brien)