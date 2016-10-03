Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Manchester United have asked the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) to allow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss the World Cup qualifiers against Romania and Poland in order to complete his recovery from a thigh injury.
The Armenia captain, who missed United's 1-1 Premier League draw with Stoke City on Sunday, is unlikely to feature in the matches against Romania on Saturday and Poland next week because of the injury, the FFA said on Monday.
"Henrikh is still undergoing late stage rehabilitation from the left thigh muscle injury that he sustained earlier this month whilst playing for Manchester United," Steve McNally, United's head of medicine, said in a statement to the FFA (www.ffa.am).
"In view of that I would be grateful if he could be allowed to withdraw from the National Team for the forthcoming training camp and FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in order to remain in Manchester to complete his rehabilitation."
Armenia are at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group after losing to Denmark last month.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.