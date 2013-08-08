Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
LONDON Ivory Coast striker Gervinho has joined Italian Serie A side AS Roma from Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported he was snapped up by the Italian club for eight million pounds.
The 26-year-old was signed from Lille by Arsene Wenger in 2011 but managed only four goals in his first campaign before scoring seven last term.
"Everyone would like to thank Gervinho for his contribution to the club and wish him well for his future career," Arsenal said on their website.
The forward has been capped 45 times by the Ivory Coast and played in this year's African Nations Cup.
After stints in Beveren in Belgium and Le Mans, he enjoyed his most successful run at Lille, where he won a Ligue 1 title in 2011.

LONDON England secured a second consecutive Six Nations title in emphatic style on Saturday by thrashing a supposedly resurgent Scotland 61-21 with a scintillating display encapsulated by a superb hat-trick by recalled centre Jonathan Joseph.
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.