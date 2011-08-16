Arsenal's Gervinho (L) scuffles with Newcastle United's Joey Barton resulting in his sending off during their English Premier League football match in Newcastle, northern England August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON New Arsenal striker Gervinho has been banned for three matches by the Football Association (FA) after being sent off on his Premier League debut at Newcastle United Saturday.

Gervinho had been suspended for violent conduct, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international struck Joey Barton, who was shown a yellow card, in the face as players from both sides were involved in a second-half melee during the 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

Arsenal and Newcastle were charged by the FA Monday for failing to control their players.

Gervinho, who joined from French club Lille last month, will miss Saturday's game at home to Liverpool, the August 28 visit to champions Manchester United and the home match with promoted Swansea City on September 10.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)