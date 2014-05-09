West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
LONDON Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny has signed a "new long-term contract" at the Emirates, the Premier League club said on Friday without specifying the length of the deal.
"Laurent has proven himself to be an outstanding player since joining us in 2010 and has shown his quality once again this season. I am delighted he has decided to commit his future to the club," manager Arsene Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).
French international Koscielny has made 163 appearances in all competitions for the Londoners since joining from Lorient, more than any other Arsenal player over the same period.
He has made 31 Premier League appearances this season, helping Arsenal keep 15 clean sheets.
Fourth-placed Arsenal visit Norwich City in their final league game of the season on Sunday and the following weekend take on Hull City in the FA Cup final.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.