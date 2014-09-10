Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey chases the ball against Monaco during their Emirates Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey could miss Arsenal's Premier League clash with champions Manchester City on Saturday after twisting his ankle on a pitch described by Wales team-mate Gareth Bale as "the worst I have ever played on."

Ramsey, who has scored in two of Arsenal's three Premier League games this season, limped off in the final minutes of Wales' 2-1 win in Andorra after two goals from Real Madrid's Bale had spared Welsh blushes on an artificial surface described by manager Chris Coleman as "not up to the standard for a UEFA qualifier."

Coleman said: "He got a kick and there was a twist in his ankle. It was coming to the end of the game and it was pointless taking a risk with him.

"Hopefully he'll be OK for Arsenal at the weekend, but we'll have to see what the next 24 to 48 hours hold."

Ramsey's bright form and ability to score decisive late goals would be sorely missed by Arsenal if he fails to recover in time for the lunchtime fixture.

Coleman and Bale were both very critical of the 3G pitch - an artificial surface featuring loose sprinklings of black rubber.

Bale told reporters: "It was by far the worst pitch I have ever played on. I can't describe how bad, bobbly and hard the pitch was to deal with."

Coleman said: "When we trained on it, my heart sunk.

"In my opinion the pitch is not up to the standard of a UEFA qualifier, but I don't won't want to make a protest because I want other teams to come here.

"I didn't want to say anything about the pitch before the game, but I can now and if you're a passing team, forget it."

(Reporting By Tim Collings; Editing by Ossian Shine)