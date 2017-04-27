Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
HONG KONG China's Guangzhou Evergrande have been charged by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after their fans unfurled a banner with the words 'Annihilate British Dogs' during their Asian Champions League match against Hong Kong's Eastern on Tuesday.
The banner, which read "Annihilate British Dogs, Eradicate Hong Kong Independence Poison", was displayed late in Guangzhou's 6-0 win over the Hong Kong champions.
Guangzhou, two-time winners of the continental club competition, have been charged with two offences, the first under Article 58 of the AFC's disciplinary and ethics code and the second under Article 65, which relates to spectator misconduct.
Japan's Kawasaki Frontale have also been charged by the AFC under Article 58 after fans of the club displayed a wartime flag at their meeting with South Korea's Suwon Bluewings at Suwon World Cup Stadium.
Officials travelling with the club reportedly confiscated the flag, used by the Imperial Japanese Army until the end of World War II, from two men while other supporters were escorted from the stadium.
Lebanon's Nejmeh also face being sanctioned under articles 58 and 65 for incidents during their meeting with Jordan's Al Wehdat in the AFC Cup last week.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.