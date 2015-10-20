DUBAI Kwon Kyung-won scored in stoppage time to send Dubai’s Al Ahli through to a first Asian Champions League (ACL) final after a 3-2 win in the home leg of their last-four encounter against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Tuesday.

The South Korean's deflected effort in the fourth minute of added time spared Ahli’s blushes after the 2014 UAE champions had thrown away a 2-0 halftime lead.

Ahli, who triumphed 4-3 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Riyadh, will now face Japan’s Gamba Osaka or China's Guangzhou Evergrande in November’s two-legged showpiece.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Toby Davis)